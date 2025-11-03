Japan-Supported Grand Egyptian Museum Officially Opens Near Giza Pyramids

The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), one of the world’s largest and most anticipated cultural institutions, has officially opened to the public near the Giza Pyramid complex in Cairo. Built with extensive Japanese support, the museum showcases Egypt’s ancient heritage through more than 100,000 artifacts, including the complete collection of 6,000 treasures belonging to Pharaoh Tutankhamun, displayed together for the first time.

Located approximately two kilometers from the Giza pyramids, the vast complex spans 500,000 square meters, making it the world’s largest museum dedicated to a single civilization. Among its key attractions is the restored solar boat of an ancient Egyptian king, unearthed by a Japanese research team, now exhibited in a separate structure.

The museum also features a preservation and restoration center, a conference hall, and a lifelong learning center aimed at promoting cultural education and research. Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram hailed the grand opening as “a nation’s dream come true.”

The GEM project, conceptualized nearly 30 years ago, stands as a symbol of enduring Egypt–Japan cooperation. Japan has contributed approximately ¥84 billion in loans through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) since 2006 and provided technical expertise and professional training through research institutes and private companies.

At the opening ceremony, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi described the museum’s inauguration as “a new chapter in Egypt’s history,” expressing deep gratitude for Japan’s partnership. Speaking at a press conference in Cairo, JICA President Akihiko Tanaka said Japan was proud to contribute to “preserving and promoting the common heritage of humankind.”

Japan is expected to continue supporting the GEM through ongoing collaboration in museum management, conservation, and cultural exchange – reinforcing its role as a key partner in global heritage preservation.