- Washington “follows with interest” Morocco’s openness onto Africa (John Kerry)Posted 12 years ago
- The trial of South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius opened in Pretoria on Monday.Posted 12 years ago
- USA welcomes efforts of King Mohammed VI in MaliPosted 12 years ago
- Egypt’s population reaches 94 millionPosted 12 years ago
- Mugabe celebrates his 90thPosted 12 years ago
- Moroccan Monarch to Build a Perinatal Clinic in BamakoPosted 12 years ago
- King Mohammed VI handed a donation of bovine semen for the benefit of Malian breeders.Posted 12 years ago
- Moroccan King’s strategic tour to Africa: Strengthening the will of pan African Solidarity and stimulating the south-south cooperation mechanisms over the continentPosted 13 years ago
- Senior al-Qaida leader killed in AlgeriaPosted 13 years ago
- Libya: The trial of former Prime Minister al-Baghdadi AliPosted 13 years ago
Japan-Supported Grand Egyptian Museum Officially Opens Near Giza Pyramids
The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), one of the world’s largest and most anticipated cultural institutions, has officially opened to the public near the Giza Pyramid complex in Cairo. Built with extensive Japanese support, the museum showcases Egypt’s ancient heritage through more than 100,000 artifacts, including the complete collection of 6,000 treasures belonging to Pharaoh Tutankhamun, displayed together for the first time.
Located approximately two kilometers from the Giza pyramids, the vast complex spans 500,000 square meters, making it the world’s largest museum dedicated to a single civilization. Among its key attractions is the restored solar boat of an ancient Egyptian king, unearthed by a Japanese research team, now exhibited in a separate structure.
The museum also features a preservation and restoration center, a conference hall, and a lifelong learning center aimed at promoting cultural education and research. Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram hailed the grand opening as “a nation’s dream come true.”
The GEM project, conceptualized nearly 30 years ago, stands as a symbol of enduring Egypt–Japan cooperation. Japan has contributed approximately ¥84 billion in loans through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) since 2006 and provided technical expertise and professional training through research institutes and private companies.
At the opening ceremony, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi described the museum’s inauguration as “a new chapter in Egypt’s history,” expressing deep gratitude for Japan’s partnership. Speaking at a press conference in Cairo, JICA President Akihiko Tanaka said Japan was proud to contribute to “preserving and promoting the common heritage of humankind.”
Japan is expected to continue supporting the GEM through ongoing collaboration in museum management, conservation, and cultural exchange – reinforcing its role as a key partner in global heritage preservation.