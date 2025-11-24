Global Security Cooperation at the heart of the 93rd Interpol GA in Marrakech

Morocco reaffirmed its commitment to international security cooperation as Abdellatif Hammouchi, Director General of National Security and Territorial Surveillance (DGSN-DGST), opened the 93rd Interpol General Assembly in Marrakech.

Addressing high-level delegations from around the world, Hammouchi stressed the trust that the international community places in Morocco and its institutions, noting that hosting the assembly reflects the country’s firm dedication to strengthening multilateral security partnerships.

“Morocco’s commitment to hosting the 93rd session of Interpol stems from its firm dedication to enhancing multilateral cooperation and consolidating the international coalition against transnational organized crime,” he said.

Hammouchi emphasized that Morocco’s security vision draws inspiration from King Mohammed VI, who views security as “a collective blessing and a shared responsibility.” He highlighted the evolution of Morocco’s integrated national security strategy, designed to protect citizens and strengthen resilience against emerging threats.

He warned that virtual criminal networks, cyber threats, and violent extremism require enhanced coordination and modern operational tools, underscoring that collective security can only be achieved through shared responsibility and institutional modernization.

The General Assembly in Marrakech will address emerging global security challenges, anticipate new forms of criminal activity, and discuss ways to strengthen Interpol’s regional and operational capacities. The agenda also includes boosting women’s inclusion in policing and promoting the ratification of the UN Convention Against Cybercrime.

Delegates will additionally vote to renew members of the organization’s Executive Committee, including the Interpol presidency.

This marks the second time Marrakech has hosted the Interpol General Assembly. The city previously welcomed the 76th session in 2007 under the theme “The Road to Security for a Safer Future.”