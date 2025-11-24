Morocco Signs $800 Million Deal to Build First Polysilicon Plant in Tan-Tan

Morocco has signed an $800 million investment agreement to establish a large-scale polysilicon production plant in Tan-Tan, marking the first industrial project of its kind in the southern province and a major step in the country’s renewable energy ambitions.

The project, valued at MAD 8 billion (around $800 million), will create an estimated 1,500 direct jobs and more than 2,000 indirect jobs. With an annual production capacity of 30,000 tons, the plant will export over 85% of its output to international markets.

The agreement was signed between Karim Zidan, Delegate Minister in charge of Investment and Policy Evaluation, and Philip Jenkins, CEO of the U.S.-based GPM Holding. Classified as a strategic project by the National Investment Committee in February 2024, the plant is aligned with Morocco’s strategy to expand renewable energy value chains, particularly solar technologies.

A cooperation protocol was also signed between the Ministry, the region of Guelmim-Oued Noun, the Tan-Tan province, and GPM Holding, focusing on local economic integration, ecosystem development, and youth training in partnership with education and vocational institutions.

According to the Ministry, the project reflects the directives of King Mohammed VI to promote productive investment, reduce regional disparities, and consolidate economic development in the southern provinces. It represents a milestone for Tan-Tan, which has seen increased attention as Morocco accelerates industrialization efforts across its southern regions.