New Japan-Morocco Agreement Targets Climate-Resilient Agriculture in the Gharb Plain
On Thursday, November 20, in Rabat, His Excellency Mr. NAKATA Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan, and His Excellency Mr. Fouzi LEKJAA, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance in charge of the Budget, signed an exchange of notes regarding the Hydro-Agricultural Development Project in the South-East area of the Gharb plain. The project will be financed through a Japanese yen loan amounting to 64.577 billion yen.
In Morocco, pressure on water resources continues to intensify due to climate change, resulting in a significant impact on agricultural production. The project aims to improve the efficiency of water resource use and to increase and stabilize agricultural production by targeting 30,000 hectares of farmland in the Gharb region. This will be achieved through the construction of main irrigation canals, pumping stations, and the procurement of equipment for related facilities, thereby contributing to the promotion of climate-resilient agricultural production in the country.