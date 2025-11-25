Home   >   DON’T MISS   >   The Makhzan and the Bakuhan: Perspectives on Pre-modern States in Morocco and Japan

The Makhzan and the Bakuhan: Perspectives on Pre-modern States in Morocco and Japan

By on November 24, 2025

The Embassy of Japan and the Faculty of Letters and Human Sciences at the University Mohammed V  in Rabat are pleased to organize a special lecture on Japanese and Moroccan history jointly:

“The Makhzan and the Bakuhan: Perspectives on Pre-modern States in Morocco and Japan”

with Professor Aafif Mohamed.

This conference will explore the fascinating historical, political, and institutional parallels between Morocco’s Makhzan system and Japan’s Bakuhan structure—two pre-modern state models that have significantly shaped their respective national trajectories.

 

Date: November 27, 2025

Time: 15:00

Venue: Annex of the Faculty of Letters and Human Sciences, Al Irfane, Rabat

 

