The Makhzan and the Bakuhan: Perspectives on Pre-modern States in Morocco and Japan

The Embassy of Japan and the Faculty of Letters and Human Sciences at the University Mohammed V in Rabat are pleased to organize a special lecture on Japanese and Moroccan history jointly:

“The Makhzan and the Bakuhan: Perspectives on Pre-modern States in Morocco and Japan”

with Professor Aafif Mohamed.

This conference will explore the fascinating historical, political, and institutional parallels between Morocco’s Makhzan system and Japan’s Bakuhan structure—two pre-modern state models that have significantly shaped their respective national trajectories.

Date: November 27, 2025

Time: 15:00

Venue: Annex of the Faculty of Letters and Human Sciences, Al Irfane, Rabat