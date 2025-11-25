Don't miss
The Makhzan and the Bakuhan: Perspectives on Pre-modern States in Morocco and Japan
By African Bulletin on November 24, 2025
The Embassy of Japan and the Faculty of Letters and Human Sciences at the University Mohammed V in Rabat are pleased to organize a special lecture on Japanese and Moroccan history jointly:
“The Makhzan and the Bakuhan: Perspectives on Pre-modern States in Morocco and Japan”
with Professor Aafif Mohamed.
This conference will explore the fascinating historical, political, and institutional parallels between Morocco’s Makhzan system and Japan’s Bakuhan structure—two pre-modern state models that have significantly shaped their respective national trajectories.
Date: November 27, 2025
Time: 15:00
Venue: Annex of the Faculty of Letters and Human Sciences, Al Irfane, Rabat