- Washington “follows with interest” Morocco’s openness onto Africa (John Kerry)Posted 12 years ago
- The trial of South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius opened in Pretoria on Monday.Posted 12 years ago
- USA welcomes efforts of King Mohammed VI in MaliPosted 12 years ago
- Egypt’s population reaches 94 millionPosted 12 years ago
- Mugabe celebrates his 90thPosted 12 years ago
- Moroccan Monarch to Build a Perinatal Clinic in BamakoPosted 12 years ago
- King Mohammed VI handed a donation of bovine semen for the benefit of Malian breeders.Posted 12 years ago
- Moroccan King’s strategic tour to Africa: Strengthening the will of pan African Solidarity and stimulating the south-south cooperation mechanisms over the continentPosted 13 years ago
- Senior al-Qaida leader killed in AlgeriaPosted 13 years ago
- Libya: The trial of former Prime Minister al-Baghdadi AliPosted 13 years ago
Japan’s PM Takaichi Meets Key World Leaders at G20 Debut in Johannesburg
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made a dynamic diplomatic debut at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, meeting a wide range of global leaders in an effort to elevate Japan’s international presence.
Over the weekend, Takaichi held talks with leaders from 18 countries and international organizations. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) late Saturday, she shared photos from the summit, including a friendly embrace with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni—a gesture reflecting the close rapport the two leaders appeared to develop during discussions on Ukraine held earlier that day.
Takaichi also held her first in-person meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during which the two leaders discussed strengthening security cooperation and addressing key international issues, including China-related developments. On Sunday, she continued her diplomatic marathon with talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Despite the G20’s diminished capacity to produce major agreements—partly due to its growing membership and diverging interests—it remains an essential platform for Japan to build influence, especially among countries of the Global South.
“The prime minister is quickly strengthening her connections with many other leaders,” said Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki, who accompanied Takaichi.
The Johannesburg summit marks Takaichi’s first appearance at a major multilateral gathering since taking office, signaling a strong push to amplify Japan’s voice in global affairs.