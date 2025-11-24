Japan’s PM Takaichi Meets Key World Leaders at G20 Debut in Johannesburg

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made a dynamic diplomatic debut at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, meeting a wide range of global leaders in an effort to elevate Japan’s international presence.

Over the weekend, Takaichi held talks with leaders from 18 countries and international organizations. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) late Saturday, she shared photos from the summit, including a friendly embrace with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni—a gesture reflecting the close rapport the two leaders appeared to develop during discussions on Ukraine held earlier that day.

Takaichi also held her first in-person meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during which the two leaders discussed strengthening security cooperation and addressing key international issues, including China-related developments. On Sunday, she continued her diplomatic marathon with talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Despite the G20’s diminished capacity to produce major agreements—partly due to its growing membership and diverging interests—it remains an essential platform for Japan to build influence, especially among countries of the Global South.

“The prime minister is quickly strengthening her connections with many other leaders,” said Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki, who accompanied Takaichi.

The Johannesburg summit marks Takaichi’s first appearance at a major multilateral gathering since taking office, signaling a strong push to amplify Japan’s voice in global affairs.