HM. King Mohammed VI Delivers Historic Address Following UN Security Council Endorsement of Morocco’s Autonomy Plan

In a landmark address delivered on October 31, 2025, His Majesty King Mohammed VI hailed the United Nations Security Council’s adoption of Resolution 2797, which formally recognizes Morocco’s Autonomy Initiative as the sole genuine framework for resolving the Western Sahara dispute under Moroccan sovereignty. Speaking on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the Green March and the 70th anniversary of Morocco’s independence, the Sovereign described the resolution as “a pivotal moment and a decisive turning point in the modern history of Morocco.”

The Monarch expressed deep satisfaction with the content of the UN decision, emphasizing that it marks the beginning of “a new chapter in the consolidation of the Moroccanness of the Sahara.” He highlighted the unprecedented international consensus surrounding the autonomy proposal-endorsed by major world powers including the United States, France, Britain, Spain, and Russia-as well as by numerous Arab and African nations. His Majesty reaffirmed Morocco’s steadfast commitment to a peaceful, consensual solution that preserves dignity for all parties, while extending a fraternal call for renewed dialogue and cooperation with Algeria to build lasting stability and unity across the Maghreb.

The Royal Speech: https://twitter.com/i/status/1984734743754322262

“Praise be to God. May peace and blessings be upon the Prophet, His Kith and Kin.

Almighty God said : «Verily, We have granted you a manifest Victory». True is the Word of God

Dear Citizens,

After fifty years of sacrifices, and with the help and guidance of the Almighty, we are starting a new chapter in the process of consolidating the Moroccanness of the Sahara, and closing, once and for all, this fabricated conflict, within the framework of a consensual solution based on the Autonomy Initiative.

It is, indeed, a source of pride that this historic change should coincide with the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Green March, and the 70th anniversary of Morocco’s independence.

I am pleased, in this regard, to share with you today my feelings of satisfaction concerning the content of the resolution recently adopted by the Security Council.

This is a pivotal moment and a crucial turning point in the history of modern Morocco. There is a before October 31, 2025 era, and an after October 30.

The time has come for a unified Morocco to emerge – from Tangier to Lagouira – a Morocco whose rights and historical borders would not be infringed upon by anyone.

Dear Citizens,

In a previous speech, I declared that, with respect to the question of our territorial integrity, we have moved from a management stage to a state in which we change the situation.

The momentum I have created in recent years has begun to bear fruit on all fronts.

As a result, two-thirds of UN Member States now consider the Autonomy Initiative to be the only framework for resolving this conflict.

Furthermore, recognition of the Kingdom’s economic sovereignty over the southern provinces has increased significantly, following the decisions made by major economic powers, such as the United States, France, Britain, Russia, Spain, and the European Union, to encourage investment and trade with these provinces.

This means our southern provinces can now become a hub for development and stability, and a major economic centre in the region, including the Sahel and the Sahara.

Today, by the grace of the Almighty, we are in the cusp of a decisive phase at the international level. Indeed, the Security Council resolution has laid out the principles and foundations for the achievement of a final political solution to this conflict, within the framework of Morocco’s legitimate rights.

In light of this UN resolution, Morocco will update and detail its Autonomy Initiative, then submit it to the United Nations to serve as the sole basis for negotiation, given that it is the only realistic, viable solution.

I wish, in this regard, to take this opportunity to express my gratitude and appreciation to all the countries that have contributed to bringing about this change, thanks to their constructive stances and tireless efforts in support of right and legitimacy.

I would like to mention, in particular, the United States of America, under the leadership of our friend His Excellency President Donald Trump, whose efforts have paved the way for a final settlement of this conflict.

I also wish to thank our friends in Britain, Spain, and especially France, for their efforts to ensure the success of this peaceful process.

My sincere thanks also go to all the Arab and African sister nations that have consistently expressed their unwavering and unconditional support for the Moroccan Sahara. I also thank all countries around the world which back the Autonomy Initiative.

Despite the positive developments regarding the question of our territorial integrity, Morocco remains committed to finding a solution where there are no winners or losers – a solution that preserves the dignity of all parties.

Morocco does not see these developments as a victory, nor will it exploit them to fuel conflict and disputes.

With that in mind, I hereby make a sincere appeal to our brothers in the Tindouf camps to seize this historic opportunity in order to reunite with their families, and take advantage of the Autonomy Initiative. That Initiative makes it possible for them to contribute to managing their local affairs, develop their homeland, and build their future within a unified Morocco.

As King of the country and guarantor of the rights and freedoms of citizens, I hereby affirm that all Moroccans are equal, and that there is no difference between those returning from the Tindouf camps and their brothers and sisters within the homeland.

On a different note, I call upon my brother, His Excellency President Abdelmajid Tebboune, to launch together a sincere, brotherly dialogue between Morocco and Algeria, in order to overcome differences and build new relations based on trust, fraternal bonds, and good neighbourliness.

I also reiterate my pledge to continue working towards the revival of the Maghreb Union, based on mutual respect, cooperation and integration among the five member states of the Maghreb.

Dear Citizens,

The comprehensive development, security, and stability enjoyed by our southern provinces are the result of the sacrifices made by all Moroccans.

I cannot but express my pride and appreciation to all my loyal subjects, especially the inhabitants of our southern provinces, who have always shown unflinching commitment to the nation’s sacred, immutable values, and to the country’s national unity and territorial integrity.

I also commend our official, party, and parliamentary diplomacy for the unstinting efforts made – alongside various national institutions – to bring the question of our territorial integrity to a final close.

As we celebrate the anniversary of the glorious Green March, I wish to recall, with profound reverence and appreciation, the immense sacrifices made by the Royal Armed Forces, and all branches and members of our security apparatus and their families throughout the country, over the past fifty years, to defend the country’s unity, and preserve its security and stability.

I offer a prayer of remembrance for the pure soul of the architect of the Green March, my revered father, His Majesty the late King Hassan II – may he rest in peace – and for all the righteous martyrs of the nation.

Sahara: Nasser Bourita Unveils the Behind-the-Scenes of UN Security Council Negotiations

In an exclusive interview with 2M on Saturday evening, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, shed light on the diplomatic discussions that preceded the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2797, which extends the mandate of MINURSO and reaffirms the framework guiding the political process on the Sahara issue.

Bourita described the adoption of the resolution as “a groundbreaking shift” in the management of the Sahara dossier, emphasizing that “the rules of the game have changed.” He pointed out that no member state voted against the resolution, marking a notable development in the Security Council’s approach.

Highlighting the streamlined nature of the new text, the minister explained: “We moved from 43 paragraphs in 2024 to just 14 this year. The section on human rights has been omitted, and humanitarian aspects are only mentioned once.”

Bourita stressed that the resolution consolidates autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty as the sole framework for negotiations, noting that “the autonomy initiative is referenced six times in the document.”

He further underlined the resolution’s significance in clearly identifying the parties involved in the political process, confirming that the UN text supports the efforts of Secretary-General António Guterres and his Personal Envoy, Staffan de Mistura, in advancing consultations with Morocco, the Polisario Front, Algeria, and Mauritania.

Bourita concluded by noting that the resolution sets a one-year timeframe for the resumption of negotiations, framing it as a decisive period for advancing toward a lasting and mutually acceptable political solution under the auspices of the United Nations.