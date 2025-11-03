- Washington “follows with interest” Morocco’s openness onto Africa (John Kerry)Posted 12 years ago
U-17 World Cup: Morocco Falls 2–0 to Japan in Group Stage Opener
Morocco’s U-17 national football team began their World Cup campaign with a 2–0 defeat to a disciplined and technically sharp Japanese side on Sunday evening. Despite showing early promise, the Atlas Cubs were unable to convert their chances and were ultimately undone by Japan’s precision and pace.
Early Promise, Missed Opportunities
Morocco started the match confidently, controlling possession through a compact 4-1-4-1 formation and creating several opportunities in the opening minutes. Defender Moncef Zekri came close to scoring with a powerful long-range strike in the ninth minute, forcing Japan’s goalkeeper Shuji Muramatsu into a difficult save.
However, Japan gradually took control of the midfield and pushed Morocco deeper into their own half. The first real danger came from a corner in the 28th minute, when Japanese defender Anthony Motosuna headed the ball into the net, only for the goal to be disallowed due to a foul in the build-up.
Japan’s Clinical Finishing
After a goalless first half, Japan broke the deadlock in the 57th minute through Taiga Seguchi, who curled a well-placed shot into the top corner from the edge of the box. Morocco responded with urgency, pressing forward in search of an equalizer, but struggled to find a breakthrough against Japan’s organized defense.
In stoppage time, as Morocco committed players forward, Japan sealed the result with a second goal from Daigo Hirashima, capitalizing on a quick counterattack.
Reaction and Next Steps
Head coach Nabil Baha acknowledged Japan’s quality but remained optimistic about Morocco’s chances in the tournament. “We knew Japan would be a difficult opponent,” he told Arryadia after the match. “The players gave everything, but we’ll analyze our mistakes and come back stronger in the next game.”
Captain Abdellah Ouazane, a standout from Ajax’s youth academy, also emphasized the team’s determination to rebound and live up to the expectations set by their historic U-17 Africa Cup of Nations triumph earlier this year.
Morocco will look to regain momentum when they face Portugal in their second group-stage fixture on Thursday, November 6, as they continue their quest to make a deep run in the tournament.