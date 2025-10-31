Western Sahara: UN Security Council Recognizes Moroccan Autonomy Plan as the Genuine Solution

The United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2797, extending the mandate of the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) until October 2026. The decision reflects a growing international consensus that Morocco’s Autonomy Initiative represents the most serious, credible, and realistic framework for resolving the decades-long dispute.

A Clear Endorsement of the Moroccan Initiative

Unlike earlier resolutions that maintained a more cautious tone, Resolution 2797 explicitly referred to the Moroccan Autonomy Plan as a “genuine initiative” capable of achieving a just, lasting, and mutually acceptable political solution. The text mentioned the autonomy proposal six times – a strong signal of the Council’s evolving stance in favor of Morocco’s sovereignty-based approach.

Paragraph 4 underscored the mounting international support for Morocco’s proposal, noting that France, the United States, and the United Kingdom – all permanent members of the Security Council – have officially recognized or endorsed the plan as the most viable framework for peace.

Broad International Support and a Blow to Separatist Claims

Eleven countries voted in favor of the resolution, including the US, UK, and France. Russia, China, and Pakistan abstained, while Algeria did not participate in the vote. The abstentions reflected a cautious neutrality rather than active opposition, further consolidating the pro-Morocco dynamic within the Council.

Despite lobbying efforts from Algiers to amend or weaken the resolution, Moscow declined to exercise its veto, signaling that its traditional alignment with Algeria no longer overrides its growing interest in deepening relations with Rabat. Notably, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently acknowledged that Morocco’s initiative constitutes a “form of self-determination” compatible with international law if accepted by all parties.

Renewed Emphasis on Dialogue and Responsibility

The resolution reaffirmed the UN-led political process under Secretary-General António Guterres and his Personal Envoy Staffan de Mistura, calling on all parties – including Algeria, Mauritania, Morocco, and the Polisario Front – to engage in negotiations “without preconditions and in good faith.”

By omitting any reference to a referendum, the resolution confirmed the irrelevance of the outdated separatist narrative, which has not appeared in any UN text since 2001. Instead, the Council emphasized realism, compromise, and political pragmatism – principles fully embodied in Morocco’s autonomy proposal.

The resolution also urged respect for the ceasefire, condemning unilateral actions that endanger stability – a clear allusion to the Polisario’s repeated violations, including its 2020 declaration of “war” following Morocco’s peaceful operation to reopen the Guerguerat crossing.

Strengthening Morocco’s Diplomatic Momentum

Over the past decade, Morocco’s diplomatic position on the Sahara has gained unprecedented strength. More than 120 countries have endorsed the autonomy plan, including a growing number of African, Arab, and European nations.

In Europe, states such as Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Hungary have expressed support for Morocco’s sovereignty.

Across Africa, nearly 40% of countries have opened consulates in Laayoune or Dakhla, a direct recognition of Morocco’s authority over its southern provinces.

Within the Arab world, the position of unwavering support for Morocco’s territorial integrity has been reaffirmed through multiple summits and joint declarations.

Furthermore, over 50 countries have withdrawn recognition of the so-called “SADR,” underscoring the declining credibility of the separatist movement.

Toward a Lasting Peace

Resolution 2797 consolidates what many observers describe as the “new international consensus”: that the Moroccan Autonomy Initiative provides the only realistic path to peace, stability, and regional cooperation in the Maghreb and Sahel.

By maintaining the one-year renewal of MINURSO and acknowledging the growing momentum behind Morocco’s vision, the Security Council has reaffirmed that the autonomy framework represents not only a political solution but also a model of stability and regional integration – an outcome fully aligned with the principles of the UN Charter and the aspirations of the Saharan population for lasting peace under Moroccan sovereignty.