Takaichi Meets Taiwan’s APEC Representative; Beijing Issues Protest
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met with Lin Hsin-i, Taiwan’s representative to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Saturday. During the meeting, Takaichi described Taiwan as “an important partner and friend” and expressed her intention to further enhance cooperation and exchanges between the two sides.
The discussions reportedly focused on economic relations and disaster preparedness, with Takaichi emphasizing the growing ties between Japan and Taiwan. She also reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, a message echoed by Lin, who voiced hope for deeper collaboration.
The meeting drew a strong response from Beijing, which lodged an official protest with Tokyo. In a statement released on Saturday, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry said the meeting violated the “one-China” principle and “sent a wrong signal” to pro-independence forces in Taiwan. The statement urged Japan to refrain from interfering in China’s internal affairs and to uphold its pledge to maintain a constructive and stable bilateral relationship.
The diplomatic exchange followed Takaichi’s earlier meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, during which both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing a “strategic relationship of mutual benefit.” China reiterated afterward that Japan should avoid actions that could undermine the foundations of the Japan–China relationship, particularly regarding Taiwan and issues of historical interpretation.