India Clinch Historic Women’s World Cup Title with Victory Over South Africa

By on November 2, 2025

India captured their first-ever ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title with a 52-run win over South Africa in a thrilling final that concluded at midnight local time.

After being put in to bat, India posted 298-7, led by Shafali Verma’s fluent 87 off 78 balls and a composed unbeaten 58 from Deepti Sharma. Richa Ghosh added late acceleration with 34 from 24 deliveries, while South Africa’s Ayabonga Khaka claimed 3-58 but was supported by inconsistent fielding, with several catches going down.

In reply, South Africa were bowled out short of the target despite a brilliant 101 by Laura Wolvaardt, whose innings ended with a juggling catch by Amanjot Kaur. Deepti Sharma starred with the ball, taking 5-39, while part-time spinner Verma made key breakthroughs, dismissing Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp.

The win marks a landmark moment for Indian women’s cricket, sealing their first World Cup crown on home soil. The tournament’s conclusion brings an end to a memorable 2025 campaign, with attention now turning to upcoming fixtures, including the men’s Ashes series beginning on 21 November.

