Morocco Stuns the World: Atlas Cubs Clinch Historic U20 World Cup Victory over Argentina

In a night that will forever be etched in Moroccan football history, the Atlas Cubs triumphed over six-time champions Argentina, winning the FIFA U20 World Cup for the first time with a commanding 2–0 victory at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos.

Yassir Zabiri opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a curling free-kick that soared past Argentine goalkeeper Santino Barbi, sending Moroccan fans into raptures. Sixteen minutes later, the young star doubled Morocco’s lead after a dazzling play by Othmane Maamma, who sliced through Argentina’s defense before setting up Zabiri for a composed close-range finish.

Despite Argentina’s 71% possession and multiple free-kick opportunities, their attempts were thwarted by Morocco’s disciplined defense and the heroics of their goalkeeper. Every Argentine attack met an impenetrable wall of Moroccan resolve, as the North Africans showcased tactical brilliance and maturity far beyond their years.

In the second half, coach Mohamed Ouahbi’s men shifted to a compact, defensive setup, expertly frustrating Argentina’s forwards. The Albiceleste, desperate to find a breakthrough, saw their creativity collapse under Moroccan pressure and grew visibly disheartened as time ticked away. Zabiri’s clinical brace earned him the Man of the Match award, while Maamma’s consistent excellence throughout the tournament secured him the Golden Ball.

Morocco Erupts in Joy

As the final whistle blew, the Kingdom of Morocco erupted in jubilation. From Casablanca to Tangier and Marrakech to Dakhla, car horns blared, flags waved, and chants of “Vive le Maroc!” filled the night air. The nation united in celebration, as Moroccans rejoiced in this historic feat that crowned years of investment in youth football development.

Zabiri, radiant with pride, expressed heartfelt gratitude:

“First of all, we thank God for this achievement. We dedicate this victory to His Majesty King Mohammed VI and to the President of the FRMF for their constant support and presence. This title belongs to every Moroccan.”

Coach Mohamed Ouahbi echoed this sentiment, highlighting the long-term vision behind Morocco’s football renaissance:

“This victory reflects Morocco’s steady progress under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. We have worked tirelessly to reach this moment, and it shows the strength of Moroccan football’s new generation.”

He also thanked FRMF President Fouzi Lekjaa for his pivotal role in modernizing Moroccan football structures, academies, and infrastructure.

Royal Tribute from King Mohammed VI

Following the final, King Mohammed VI sent a moving message of congratulations to the U20 national team, praising their discipline, teamwork, and pride in representing their country.

“Just as you delighted passionate football fans, you have filled us with immense joy and pride,” the King said.

“Your achievement marks a first in Moroccan football history and stands as a testament to your self-confidence, harmony, and collective spirit.”

The monarch commended all members of the squad — players, coaches, and administrative staff — and urged them to maintain their dedication and determination for future challenges.

A Continental Milestone

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, attending the final alongside Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, hailed Morocco’s victory as “a proud day for African football.”

The win cements Morocco’s position as a continental football powerhouse, following its senior team’s semi-final run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

As the Atlas Cubs lifted the golden trophy under the lights of Santiago, Morocco not only conquered the U20 World Cup — it inspired an entire generation, proving once again that African football’s future shines brightest in red and green.