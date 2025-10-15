Moscow Pledges Support for Africa’s Energy Independence at Russian Energy Week

Moscow. 15 Oct 2025

During the Russia-Africa session of the Russian Energy Week forum held in Moscow, senior Russian diplomat Tatyana Dovgalenko, head of the Foreign Ministry’s Africa Partnership Department, outlined Moscow’s intention to assist African nations in achieving what she described as “energy and economic sovereignty.”

Dovgalenko stressed that Russia’s approach to cooperation on the continent is guided by principles of mutual benefit rather than resource extraction. “We are ready to lend a helping hand in the spirit of continuity, and we are not laying claim to Africa’s resources,” she said. “Our goal is to help build capacity and strengthen the continent’s potential.”

According to the diplomat, supporting Africa’s transformation into “a distinctive and influential center of global development” is among Russia’s long-term priorities. She noted that achieving such a role “is impossible without energy sovereignty, because energy is the lifeblood of any economy.”

Dovgalenko also highlighted Moscow’s plans to assist in human resource development, announcing that Russia would offer training for engineers, technicians, and specialists in sectors such as oil and gas, nuclear energy, and related technical fields.

Echoing these remarks, Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin emphasized Africa’s demographic and economic potential. Citing United Nations projections that by 2050 one in every two children will be born in Africa, he said rapid population growth will expand energy demand and open new opportunities for long-term cooperation with Russia.

Marshavin compared the situation to the Soviet Union’s early 20th-century electrification effort, proposing an “African GOELRO” to boost electricity access across Africa. “Russia, with its experience and expertise, is prepared to participate in these electrification projects and support our African partners,” he declared.

The discussion underscored Moscow’s effort to deepen its engagement with Africa’s energy sector while promoting a narrative of partnership centered on sovereignty, self-reliance, and shared development