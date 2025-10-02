- Washington “follows with interest” Morocco’s openness onto Africa (John Kerry)Posted 12 years ago
Les « Générations Z et Alpha » face à la ruse psychopolitique : vers une fracture intergénérationnelle ?
By REZRAZI EL MOSTAFA :
This article examines the rise of an intergenerational fracture in the digital age by bringing together insights from generational sociology, psychoanalysis, and psychopolitics. Following a critical review of generational taxonomies (Baby-boom, X, Y, Z, Alpha), the notions of digital natives/migrants and their analytical limits, the study proposes an integrated theoretical framework in which three psychic mechanisms—projection, regression, and symbolic parricide—shed light on how Generations Z and Alpha reshape their relationship to the past and institutions. The concept of psychopolitical ruse here refers to the transformation of real frustrations (employment, climate, inequalities) into binary and mobilizing narratives, amplified by digital platforms, which create the illusion of emancipation while reproducing renewed forms of symbolic dependence and affective governance.
Empirically, a focus on Morocco’s “Generation Z 212” highlights a significant demographic weight but one marked by structural vulnerabilities (unemployment, underemployment, NEET), which fuel dynamics of rupture and the hybridization of mobilizations (online/offline). The analysis identifies the psychological consequences (eco-anxiety, identity instability), the social ones (erosion of transmission, atomization of belonging), and the political effects (populist capture of youth grievances, attention economy).
The article concludes with prescriptive avenues for a renewed intergenerational pact: symbolic and memorial mediation mechanisms, strengthened inclusion policies (education/employment/health), and civic uses of digital technologies oriented toward the co-construction of shared narratives. Rather than opposing past and future, the challenge lies in transforming the energy of rupture into a cumulative project, grounded in mutual recognition, critical continuity, and collective resilience.
https://www.policycenter.ma/publications/les-generations-z-et-alpha-face-la-ruse-psychopolitique-vers-une-fracture