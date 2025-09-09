Don't miss
DRC: Uvira Protesters Demand Gen. Gasita’s Removal
By African Bulletin on September 9, 2025
Hundreds protested General Olivier Gasita’s appointment as FARDC deputy commander for the 33rd region, alleging collusion with M23 during Bukavu’s fall. Demonstrators submitted a memo to President Tshisekedi. Civil society reports at least four deaths after warning shots during dispersal; authorities haven’t confirmed. FARDC urged calm.