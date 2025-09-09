Home   >   News   >   Latest   >   DRC: Uvira Protesters Demand Gen. Gasita’s Removal

DRC: Uvira Protesters Demand Gen. Gasita’s Removal

September 9, 2025

Hundreds protested General Olivier Gasita’s appointment as FARDC deputy commander for the 33rd region, alleging collusion with M23 during Bukavu’s fall. Demonstrators submitted a memo to President Tshisekedi. Civil society reports at least four deaths after warning shots during dispersal; authorities haven’t confirmed. FARDC urged calm.

