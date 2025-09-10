Don't miss
- Washington “follows with interest” Morocco’s openness onto Africa (John Kerry)Posted 12 years ago
- The trial of South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius opened in Pretoria on Monday.Posted 12 years ago
- USA welcomes efforts of King Mohammed VI in MaliPosted 12 years ago
- Egypt’s population reaches 94 millionPosted 12 years ago
- Mugabe celebrates his 90thPosted 12 years ago
- Moroccan Monarch to Build a Perinatal Clinic in BamakoPosted 12 years ago
- King Mohammed VI handed a donation of bovine semen for the benefit of Malian breeders.Posted 12 years ago
- Moroccan King’s strategic tour to Africa: Strengthening the will of pan African Solidarity and stimulating the south-south cooperation mechanisms over the continentPosted 13 years ago
- Senior al-Qaida leader killed in AlgeriaPosted 13 years ago
- Libya: The trial of former Prime Minister al-Baghdadi AliPosted 13 years ago
Police Detain Senior Ugandan Opposition Official
By African Bulletin on September 10, 2025
Ugandan police seized NUP deputy spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro outside a Kampala court during a bail hearing for party members. Police confirmed the arrest without giving reasons. The NUP, led by Bobi Wine, alleges abductions and torture ahead of next year’s elections; authorities deny politically targeting opponents. Activist Eddie Mutwe—previously missing, later charged—was among those seeking bail. The justice minister earlier acknowledged signs of torture in Mutwe’s case. NUP’s Joel Ssenyonyi condemned the detention.