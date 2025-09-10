Police Detain Senior Ugandan Opposition Official

Ugandan police seized NUP deputy spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro outside a Kampala court during a bail hearing for party members. Police confirmed the arrest without giving reasons. The NUP, led by Bobi Wine, alleges abductions and torture ahead of next year’s elections; authorities deny politically targeting opponents. Activist Eddie Mutwe—previously missing, later charged—was among those seeking bail. The justice minister earlier acknowledged signs of torture in Mutwe’s case. NUP’s Joel Ssenyonyi condemned the detention.