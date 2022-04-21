- Washington “follows with interest” Morocco’s openness onto Africa (John Kerry)Posted 8 years ago
Somali forces kill over 10 al-Shabab fighters in central region
MOGADISHU, April 21 (Xinhua) — Somalia’s special forces, Danab, killed more than ten al-Shabab militants and wounded several others during security operations carried out in the central part of the country, officials said on Thursday.
The military officials told SNA Radio that the special forces conducted a series of security operations against the extremist group in several villages in Mudug region on Wednesday.
“The Danab forces launched operations against al-Shabab in several villages including Qararow, Kalaxiran, Goryale, Dhumale, Caad, Gabdhale and Waable, among others, in Mudug region,” the military radio reported.
The government forces have intensified security operations against the al-Qaida allied terror group to liberate regions still under the control of the group.