Morocco’s CNDH to Host the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights

From April 11 to 15, Morocco’s National Council for Human Rights (CNDH) will receive a delegation from the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights led by its president, Remy Ngoy Lumbu.

Also part of the delegation will be Marie Louise Abomo, Commissioner and Chairperson of the Working Group on the Rights of the Elderly and Persons with Disabilities in Africa, Ourveena Geereesha Topsy, Commissioner and Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa, Idrissa Sow, Commissioner and Chairperson of the Working Group on the Death Penalty and Extrajudicial, Summary, or Arbitrary Executions in Africa, and Hannah Forster, Executive Director.

With the goal of contributing to human rights advocacy activities for Morocco’s ratification of the African Charter, the visit’s agenda includes organizing a discussion on the “African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the Prospects for Strengthening Interaction with the African Human Rights System.”

It is also an opportunity to learn about the opportunities and duties that will develop the modalities of each component of the national system’s relationship with the African human rights system, CNDH said in a statement on Saturday.

This visit is part of the CNDH and the Commission’s advocacy for Morocco’s ratification of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights. It also comes as the two institutions seek to strengthen cooperation between various institutional and civil actors to encourage interaction with the African human rights system, added to CNDH’s statement.

In its annual reports for 2019 and 2020, as well as recommendations and proposals for strengthening the effectiveness of rights submitted to the Head of Government, the CNDH urged Morocco to ratify the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and to strengthen its membership in the African human rights system.