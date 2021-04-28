The Spanish judiciary is at stake

The entry of a politician into Spanish national territory is not a problem itself. But when this entry violates norms, disrupts diplomatic relations, and undermines the rule of national regulations and international law. The matter raises many questions about goodwill, the good neighborliness, and about the sincerity of the contents of pledges.

That may elucidate evidently why the Kingdom of Morocco deplores the attitude of Spain, which hosts on its territory Brahim Ghali, leader of the “polisario” separatist militias, sued for serious war crimes and grave human rights abuses. Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad has translated on Sunday 25th April. Moroccan disappointment with regard to this act contrary to the spirit of partnership and good neighbourliness, and which concerns a fundamental issue for the Moroccan people and its lifeblood.

For the ministry, Spain’s attitude arouses great incomprehension and legitimate questions: Why was the man named Brahim Ghali admitted to Spain secretly and with a forged passport? Why did Spain find it useful not to notify Morocco? Why did it choose to admit him under a false identity? And why the Spanish justice has not yet reacted to the many complaints lodged by the victims?