Don't miss
- Washington “follows with interest” Morocco’s openness onto Africa (John Kerry)Posted 6 years ago
- The trial of South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius opened in Pretoria on Monday.Posted 6 years ago
- USA welcomes efforts of King Mohammed VI in MaliPosted 6 years ago
- Egypt’s population reaches 94 millionPosted 6 years ago
- Mugabe celebrates his 90thPosted 6 years ago
- Moroccan Monarch to Build a Perinatal Clinic in BamakoPosted 6 years ago
- King Mohammed VI handed a donation of bovine semen for the benefit of Malian breeders.Posted 6 years ago
- Moroccan King’s strategic tour to Africa: Strengthening the will of pan African Solidarity and stimulating the south-south cooperation mechanisms over the continentPosted 7 years ago
- Senior al-Qaida leader killed in AlgeriaPosted 8 years ago
- Libya: The trial of former Prime Minister al-Baghdadi AliPosted 8 years ago
Leaders of Arab countries call King Mohammed VI after a successful heart surgery
By African Bulletin on June 17, 2020
King Mohammed VI has had a series of phone conversations with Arab heads of states, a royal Cabinet statement said Tuesday evening. َAmong those leaders are King Salmane Ben Abdelaziz Al Saoud, and Prince Mohamed Ben Salmane, King Abdellah II of Jordan, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, and King Hamad Ben Bahrain Khalifa.
During these discussions, their Majesties and Royal Highnesses presented to the Moroccan monarch their wishes for speedy recovery and good health, following his heart surgery on Sunday June 14 at the clinic of the Royal Palace in Rabat, the statement says.