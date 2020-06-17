Leaders of Arab countries call King Mohammed VI after a successful heart surgery

King Mohammed VI has had a series of phone conversations with Arab heads of states, a royal Cabinet statement said Tuesday evening. َAmong those leaders are King Salmane Ben Abdelaziz Al Saoud, and Prince Mohamed Ben Salmane, King Abdellah II of Jordan, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, and King Hamad Ben Bahrain Khalifa.

During these discussions, their Majesties and Royal Highnesses presented to the Moroccan monarch their wishes for speedy recovery and good health, following his heart surgery on Sunday June 14 at the clinic of the Royal Palace in Rabat, the statement says.