Chad’s Minister of Foreign Affairs expresses Warm Thanks Morocco for Medical Aid

The Chadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cherif Mahamat Zene, expressed his heartfelt thanks for the medical aid Morocco sent to Chad on Monday. The shipment followed the instructions of King Mohammed VI to assist several “brotherly” African countries in efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical gear and products were made in Morocco in line with World Health Organization standards and donated as a gesture of Morocco’s solidarity and to promote joint African action to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mahamat Zene tweeted : “I would like to address, on behalf of the government, our sincere thanks to the Kingdom of Morocco for the precious and prompt support in medical equipment and drugs to combat COVID-19, granted and delivered today June 15 in the early evening,”

The Advisor to the President of the Republic in Charge of Education and Scientific research, Hissein Massar, received the Moroccan medical aid in N’Djamena during a ceremony at the N’Djamena airport. Present Minister of Health Mahmoud Youssouf Khayal and the Ambassador of Morocco in N’Djamena, Abdellatif Erroja, were also present to welcome the aid.