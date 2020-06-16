A strong Pan Africanist Action from the King of Morocco: Royal initiative to grant medical aid to African countries

Within this difficult time that the continent faces to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, King Mohammed VI has decided to grant medical aid to support 15 African nations.

This humanitarian and Pan African solidarity initiative has left good and warm reactions of Africans

“Our heartfelt thanks for this offer of assistance from the Kingdom, in favor of these different African countries hit by the health crisis linked to COVID 19”, wrote the Permanent Representative of Cameroon to the AU, in a response sent to Morocco’s Permanent Mission in Addis Ababa.

This is a new step in cooperation between Morocco and Cameroon, added the diplomat.

For his part, the Permanent Representative of the Comoros stressed that “the Kingdom’s dynamic shows how useful African solidarity is”. “Africa helps Africa,” he said.

In the same vein, the Permanent Representative of Senegal welcomed the initiative as “happy news” and expressed his thanks to King Mohammed VI.

The Permanent Representative of Equatorial Guinea welcome the initiative as “a very good royal gesture.”

The envoys of Mauritania and Malawi also welcomed the initiative and expressed thanks to the Kingdom.

King Mohammed VI has ordered the shipment of medical aid to help 15 African countries in their efforts to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

This royal initiative reflects the special interest that King Mohammed VI grants to strengthening inter-African cooperation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The medical aid is made of nearly 8 million facemasks, 900,000 face shields, 600,000 hygiene caps, 60,000 protective clothing and 30,000 liters of sanitizers in addition to 75,000 packs of chloroquine and 15,000 packs of Azithromycin.

The beneficiary countries are Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Comoros, Congo, Eswatini, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Tanzania, Chad and Zambia.

Aid shipments already started arriving in the beneficiary countries this Sunday.