Mauritanian FM: COVID-19 Aid Reflects Strong Morocco-Mauritania Ties

Mauritania’s capital welcomed warmly a shipment of medical supplies from Morocco on June 14, a motion that reflects the strong ties the connect the two countries, expressed Mauritanian Foreign Minister Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed.

King Mohammed VI authorized a special aircraft full of medical supplies to be sent to Mauritania to assist the country in its COVID-19 response on Thursday, June 11. The initiative came as part of Morocco’s efforts to help fellow African states in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, preceding the King’s June 14 call for medical aid to be sent to several other African countries.

Apart from Mauritania, African aid beneficiaries include Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Comoros, Congo, Eswatini, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Malawi, Niger, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Tanzania, Chad, and Zambia.

Upon receiving confirmation of the decision from the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, Mauritania expressed satisfaction with the initiative. The Mauritanian FM said the aid comes with “perfect timing” and testifies to the “strength of the remarkable relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.”

Ould Cheikh Ahmed reiterated this sentiment in a statement to the press on Monday, saying, “The sending of this aid, made up of medical material and equipment, comes at the right time for us in Mauritania.”

He expressed his admiration for Morocco’s efforts against the spread of the virus, saying the country’s successful management of the health crisis “testifies to the quality of Moroccan human resources and the capacity of the Kingdom to stem this pandemic.”

Ould Cheikh Ahmed also underlined his country’s desire to share experience and expertise with Morocco and voiced his country’s gratitude to King Mohammed VI, the Moroccan people, and the Moroccan government for “this substantial help.”

Since the election of President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani on June 22, 2019, the “solid relations” between Mauritania and Morocco witnessed “a strong impetus,” the FM continued.