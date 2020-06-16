Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 230,000

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent surpassed 232,815 as of Sunday morning, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC in its latest update said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases rose from 225,105 on Saturday morning to 232,815 as of Sunday morning.

The death toll from the pandemic also rose from 6,040 on Saturday morning to 6,244 as of Sunday morning, according to the Africa CDC.

The continental disease control and prevention agency, which noted that the virus had spread into 54 African countries, also said that some 106,459 people who were infected with COVID-19 had recovered across the continent as of the stated period.

Amid the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the African continent, the highly affected African countries include South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, as well as Algeria, it was noted.

The Africa CDC also said that the Southern Africa region is now the most affected area across the continent in terms of positive COVID-19 cases, overtaking the Northern Africa region.