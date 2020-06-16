South Africa’s Covid-19 cases reach 70 038, with another 57 deaths reported

South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases have increased by 4302 to 70 038 over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday.

The country also recorded a further 57 Covid-19-related deaths.

The total number of people who have died from Covid-19 since the first patient was identified 101 days ago now stands at 1480, which represents a mortality rate of 2.1%, Mkhize said.

The Western Cape continues to have the highest number of infections and deaths, while the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga – with one Covid-19-linked fatality each – have recorded the lowest number of deaths.

Of the latest deaths, 42 were from Western Cape, 10 from the Eastern Cape and 5 from KwaZulu-Natal.

The statistics released by Mkhize on Sunday show that 38 531 people have recovered from Covid-19 to date. This represents a recovery rate of 55%.

To date, 1 121 958 tests have been conducted cumulatively with a total of 34 071 new tests over the past 24 hours.

During a crime-fighting operation in Soweto on Saturday, Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed that 1 685 police officers have tested positive for Covid-19 and that 14 officers have died.

Of the positive cases in SAPS, 1 034 were the Western Cape, 119 from Gauteng and 186 from the Eastern Cape, Cele said.